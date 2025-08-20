Hyderabad: Movies create excitement all over the world. Fans wait for trailers, book tickets in advance, and talk about release dates for months. But imagine a film that was completed long ago, yet no one today will ever get to see it. There is one such movie, filmed in 2015, but its release date is set a hundred years later in 2115.

What is 100 Years?

100 Years: The Movie You Will Never See is a short film directed by Robert Rodriguez and written by John Malkovich, who also acts in it. The movie also stars Shuya Chang and Marko Zaror. The film is special because no one alive today will see it. It will release only on November 18, 2115. Until then, it is kept in a strong, bulletproof vault in Cognac, France.

One thousand metal tickets for the premiere were given to special guests, who will pass them on to their children and grandchildren.

Why Was It Made?

The film was created with Louis XIII Cognac, a luxury brand that takes 100 years to age. Just like the drink, the film is made for people in the future. At first, Rodriguez thought it was just a commercial, but later he learned it would be locked away for a century.

thinking about the movie John Malkovich made in 2015, directed by Robert Rodriguez, that nobody can see for exactly 100 years (2115) pic.twitter.com/aMKf60rRds — lala 🦠 (@ecto_fun) March 19, 2022

Three teasers were released, called Retro, Nature, and Future. They show different ideas of what life in 2115 might look like. But these teasers are not part of the real movie.

The vault with 100 Years was once shown at the Cannes Film Festival and then sealed again. Singer Pharrell Williams also made a song called 100 Years, which will release in 2117.