‘The next step of CAA is NRC’: Samajwadi Party MP

Lucknow: After the CAA notification, Samajwadi Party MP ST Hasan said that CAA is just setting the ground for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) when the people would have to prove that they are Indians.

“The government intends to end the voting rights of crores of Muslims through NRC. The next step of CAA is NRC. This is just a tactic to distract the people and an election stunt. We have no objection to people being given citizenship but why has religion been defined in that? Are Muslims not being persecuted in the countries that has been spoken of in the act. In fact, the Ahmediyas are persecuted in all the three countries (Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh). The government should offer citizenship to all persecuted people. There can be inquiries done on the antecedents of those applying. The CAA is just setting the ground for the NRC where the people will have to prove that they are Indians” said Samajwadi Party MP ST Hassan.

“…We were saying that proper inquiry of all the persecuted people coming here be done. After that, looking at his conduct citizenship should be granted to him. You have separated Muslims from this – that they are in majority in their countries and are not persecuted there. Are Dalits not harassed here? They too are in the majority…For the first time in independent India, a law that discriminates based on religion has been formed. Don’t divide people on the basis of religion.” ST Hassan added.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) Spokesperson Anand Dubey questioned the timing of the recent Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) notification, suggesting that the government had a decade to introduce it.

Dubey expressed his concerns, stating, “We are sitting in March 2024, if you wanted to bring a law, you had ten years, you could have brought the law. Now when the code of conduct will be imposed in 2-4 days, then you are bringing the law…Today you have implemented the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, what will happen from this? There are elections ahead, that’s why you are doing all these things.”

Dubey suggested that the motive behind the sudden implementation is to create an atmosphere of anarchy in the country, influencing the electoral landscape.

“BJP can do anything to win the elections. They don’t care about the promises made by them, this is all Jumlabazi. They don’t want to address the main issues such as inflation and unemployment in the country,” Dubey said.

Training guns at the BJP, he said, “Do you know the meaning of Ram Rajya? Shri Ram went to exile to fulfill the promises made by him, and you break parties, put people in jail?, talk about Vipaksh mukt bharat? These (implementation of CAA) are all tactics to win the elections, but the people of the country know everything.”

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi also suspected political motive behind implementation of the act just before the elections.

“Just a few days before the Lok Sabha elections, CAA is being brought. What does this show? This shows that Modi govt knows that they haven’t done any work in the last 10 years,” AAP leader Atishi said.

“The youth today is unemployed, there are no homes for the poor, inflation is increasing. Rather than bringing people from the neighbouring countries, why doesn’t he offer employment, provide home to the people of this country?” she said.

On Monday evening, the Union Home Ministry notified rules for implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections schedule.

The CAA, introduced by the Narendra Modi government and passed by Parliament in 2019, aims to provide Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants – including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians – who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.