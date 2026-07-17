Hyderabad: I walked out of The Odyssey speechless and with tears in my eyes. Around me, people were smiling, but there was a heaviness behind those smiles. The theatre remained silent as the film ended, yet it was clear that everyone had been waiting for Odysseus to reclaim his kingdom.

What makes the moment so powerful is that Odysseus is neither presented as a spotless hero nor reduced to a villain. He is a grey character, driven by instinct, desperation and an overwhelming need to survive. You may not agree with everything he does, but you still want him to make it home.

Christopher Nolan’s adaptation largely lives up to its massive expectations. Some portions felt different from the version of the mythology I had heard growing up. That could either be because several versions of the story have been passed down over the years or because Nolan and his team chose a different interpretation for the screen. Either way, the film retains the emotional core of Odysseus’ journey.

Story and pacing

The story is fairly easy to follow if you already know something about the Trojan War and Odysseus’ journey. Those entering the theatre with absolutely no knowledge of the mythology, however, may struggle to understand certain characters, relationships and events.

Nolan doesn’t spend much time explaining the mythology. Instead, he tells the story of a man stranded far from home, slowly losing his comrades and almost losing hope, but continuing to fight his way back to his family.

The opening demands patience, but around 45 minutes into the film, it becomes difficult to look away. From there, Nolan stitches the sequences together so effectively that the three-hour runtime rarely feels exhausting. I didn’t check my watch or find myself getting distracted, which is perhaps the biggest compliment one can give a film of this length.

However, I did wish Athena had been given more space. In the mythology, she plays an important role in helping Odysseus return to Ithaca. Her limited presence here makes that part of his journey feel slightly underexplored.

Matt Damon proves the doubts wrong

When I first watched the trailer, I wasn’t entirely convinced that Matt Damon could pull off Odysseus. The film completely erased those doubts.

Damon delivers much of his performance through his eyes. You can see the exhaustion, fear, grief and determination of a man who has lost almost everything but refuses to surrender. At several points, his performance makes you feel as if you are travelling alongside him and his crew.

By the end, it becomes difficult to imagine another actor bringing the same weight to the character. Odysseus stayed with me long after the film ended, largely because of how Damon played him.

Tom Holland has also grown into a fine actor. Watching him move from Spider-Man to Telemachus makes his evolution as a performer even more apparent. He brings vulnerability and sincerity to the character without allowing himself to be overshadowed by the scale of the production.

Anne Hathaway, meanwhile, is breathtaking in several moments. She commands the screen whenever she appears and once again proves exactly why she remains one of the finest performers of her generation.

Nolan delivers a technical spectacle with a heart

Yes, The Odyssey feels unmistakably like a Christopher Nolan film. The visuals, colour palette and sheer scale all carry his signature, but it is the background score that truly takes the theatrical experience to another level.

The score is so powerful and unpredictable that certain moments almost feel like jump scares. It doesn’t simply accompany the images; it controls your breathing and pulls you deeper into Odysseus’ fear and uncertainty.

The scenes set aboard the ship are among the film’s greatest achievements. The camera brings the audience so close to the water that you feel like another member of the crew, struggling against the sea beside Odysseus. Nolan’s colour palette transports you to an age of kings, warriors and gods, while several frames left the audience visibly gasping.

At this point, Nolan and exceptional cinematography almost go hand in hand.

But the film is more than a technical achievement. Beneath its enormous scale is a surprisingly emotional story about a man trying to return to his family. It reminds you of the comfort of having your loved ones close, and I wouldn’t be surprised if many viewers held their families a little tighter after leaving the theatre.

Do you need to know the mythology?

Prior knowledge will certainly improve the experience. Anyone familiar with the Trojan War, the story of the Trojan Horse or Odysseus’ long journey home will be able to understand the film’s world more quickly.

Watching Troy beforehand may provide some basic context about the war, even though The Odyssey tells a very different kind of story. Viewers unfamiliar with the lore may still appreciate the spectacle and emotion, but some of the events could be difficult to connect without that background.

Final verdict

The Odyssey is a breathtaking visual spectacle made for the biggest screen possible. Christopher Nolan combines mythology, survival and family into an epic that feels enormous without losing its emotional centre.

Matt Damon delivers a career-defining performance, the sea sequences make you feel like part of Odysseus’ crew, and the background score alone demands a theatrical viewing. Some characters, particularly Athena, deserved greater space, but that doesn’t prevent the film from becoming an unforgettable experience.

This isn’t simply the story of a warrior returning from war. It is the story of a tired, morally complicated survivor who refuses to give up on home.

Rating: 5/5