Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar created a massive buzz on social media on Thursday night after fans noticed a surprising change on his Instagram account. In a move that left the internet stunned, the filmmaker unfollowed most of his close Bollywood friends and industry colleagues, sparking endless speculation online.

From Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday and Manish Malhotra, several big names disappeared from Karan’s following list almost overnight. However, what grabbed maximum attention was the fact that KJo still follows only one Bollywood actress on Instagram and she is none other than Priyanka Chopra.

The unexpected move quickly became a hot topic online because Karan Johar and Priyanka Chopra have had a complicated history over the years.

Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar’s controversy

Their alleged fallout dates back to 2012, when rumours linked Priyanka Chopra with Shah Rukh Khan. At the time, reports claimed that Karan Johar and a few members of Bollywood’s inner circle were unhappy with the situation, leading to tension between the filmmaker and the actress.

Years later, Priyanka had also spoken about feeling cornered in Bollywood and being tired of “industry politics,” before eventually shifting her focus to Hollywood projects.

KJo’s official statement

As social media users began creating theories around Karan’s latest Instagram activity, the filmmaker finally reacted and clarified the reason behind his unfollowing spree. Taking to Instagram Stories, Karan wrote, “It’s a DIGITAL DETOX!!!! Am unfollowing everyone to reduce my time and energy spent on the gram!!! This can’t be national news for god’s sake… please clickbait something else! This is irrelevant.”

Despite his clarification, the internet continues to discuss why Priyanka Chopra remains the only Bollywood actress on his following list.

On the work front, Karan Johar made his directorial comeback in 2023 with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Meanwhile, Dharma Productions’ latest film Chand Mera Dil, featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, recently released in theatres.