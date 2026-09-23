Hyderabad: All eyes are currently on Telugu star Nani as his much-awaited film The Paradise is set to hit theatres on September 24. The Srikanth Odela directorial has created considerable buzz ahead of its release, with Nani also trending across Google and social media as fans search for more details about the actor.

From his net worth and properties to his luxury cars and journey in the film industry, here’s a look at the Natural Star’s reported wealth and career.

Nani’s reported net worth

According to various online reports and estimates, Nani’s net worth is believed to be around Rs 150 crore to Rs 200 crore. The actor is also reportedly charging around Rs 25–30 crore per film, depending on the project.

His reported assets include properties across Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and other locations, with some reports estimating their combined value at around Rs 50 crore. His Hyderabad residence is also reportedly valued at approximately Rs 40 crore.

Nani is also said to own a peaceful farmhouse named ‘Humble’ in Chevella, around 40 km from Hyderabad. The property is reportedly worth between Rs 5 crore and Rs 10 crore.

Nani’s luxury car collection

The actor also has a collection of premium and luxury cars. According to reports, his vehicles include:

Range Rover 3.0 Vogue: One of the most expensive cars in his collection and a luxury SUV that he is frequently spotted in.

BMW 5 Series: A premium sedan known for its comfort and performance, reportedly used by Nani for city travel.

Toyota Fortuner: Another popular SUV in the actor’s garage.

Some online estimates put the overall value of Nani’s cars and other vehicles at around Rs 6 crore.

From clap assistant and RJ to Natural Star

Nani’s journey in the entertainment industry began long before he became a leading actor. He reportedly started out as a clap assistant before working as an assistant director under filmmaker Bapu.

While waiting for acting opportunities, Nani also worked as a radio jockey at World Space Satellite, where he hosted a programme called Non Stop Nani. His experience behind the scenes and on radio helped him develop a strong connection with audiences.

Nani eventually made his acting debut with Ashta Chamma, directed by Indraganti Mohana Krishna. He went on to appear in films including Ride, Snehituda and Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu before gaining wider recognition with movies such as Ala Modalaindi, Pilla Zamindar and Eega.

Over the years, films including Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Jersey, Shyam Singha Roy, Dasara, Hi Nanna and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram further established him as one of the prominent actors in Telugu cinema.

Nani as a producer and television host

Apart from acting, Nani has also ventured into production and television.

He hosted the second season of Bigg Boss Telugu and has produced films including the HIT franchise and Court – State vs. A Nobody. His production ventures have allowed him to back stories beyond his work as an actor.

He is also set to present an upcoming film featuring Chiranjeevi, which will be directed by The Paradise filmmaker Srikanth Odela.

Nani gears up for The Paradise

Nani is now preparing for the release of The Paradise, which marks his reunion with Srikanth Odela after their successful 2023 film Dasara. Produced by SLV Cinemas, the film also stars Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal.

The Paradise is scheduled to release in theatres on September 24, 2026.

Are you excited to watch Nani in The Paradise?