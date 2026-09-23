Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Nani’s much-awaited film The Paradise is all set to hit theatres on September 24, with paid premieres scheduled for the evening of September 23. Ahead of its release, advance bookings have opened across Hyderabad, and fans are already rushing to secure their seats.

While ticket prices have gone up across several theatres due to the temporary price hike approved by the Telangana government, one theatre in Hyderabad is currently selling The Paradise tickets at a whopping Rs 803.

PVR LUXE selling The Paradise tickets for Rs 803

The most expensive ticket currently available for The Paradise in Hyderabad is at PVR LUXE, Inorbit Mall, where a ticket is priced at around Rs 803.

Located on the fifth floor of Inorbit Mall in Madhapur, PVR LUXE is a premium cinema experience that opened as part of Hyderabad’s first 11-screen Superplex in December 2025.

The luxury theatre features plush leather recliner seats, elegant interiors and a private pre-show lounge with facilities such as a pool table. It also offers premium in-seat service, with gourmet food delivered directly to moviegoers.

Tickets at PVR LUXE generally come at a premium, with prices starting from around Rs 700 and going upwards depending on the film and show.

How much are The Paradise tickets in Hyderabad?

For The Paradise, ticket prices at most other theatres in Hyderabad are currently around Rs 390 for regular seats, while recliner seats are being sold for approximately Rs 449.

The higher prices are partly due to the temporary ticket price hike approved by the Telangana government for the film.

For the opening days, from September 24 to September 27, single screens can charge an additional Rs 48 over the base ticket price, while multiplexes and special theatres can charge an additional Rs 95.

For the extended week, from September 28 to October 3, the permitted hike is Rs 23 for single screens and Rs 45 for multiplexes and special theatres.

With paid premieres beginning on September 23 evening, The Paradise is expected to witness strong demand across Hyderabad, particularly among Nani’s fans.

Nani and Srikanth Odela reunion

The Paradise marks the reunion of Nani and director Srikanth Odela after their successful 2023 film Dasara.

Produced by SLV Cinemas, the upcoming film features Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in key roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 24, 2026, with advance bookings already underway.