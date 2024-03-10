The poor are my star campaigners for polls: Jagan Mohan Reddy

Addanki: Close on the heels of the TDP, the Janasena and the BJP forging an alliance, YSRCP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday said he doesn’t have tie-ups with any party and is going to the polls alone with the support of ‘star’ campaigners from poor households.

Addressing a massive public meeting here – ‘Siddham’ (ready)- in the run-up to the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state, the Chief Minister compared himself to Arjuna and the people to Sri Krishna from the epic ‘Mahabharatha’ in the ‘Kurukshetra’ battle (polls) between justice and injustice.

“I don’t have alliances with various parties, I am going to the polls alone and what I have is many star campaigners from poor households,” Reddy said, addressing the meeting.

According to the CM, he does not have 10-star campaigners like TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu or a host of media houses to back him and propagate lies.

Referring to the BJP, Reddy alleged that a national party is in the pocket of Naidu and all of them are ready to attack the future of poor people in the southern state.

He ridiculed the opposition parties like the TDP, Janasena and BJP as outfits and said they were akin to commanders but had no armies.