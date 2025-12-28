The Raja Saab director Maruthi calls Prabhas ‘medium-range hero’

Hyderabad: Prabhas’ upcoming film, The Raja Saab, had its pre-release event in Hyderabad on Saturday. The grand show was attended by the film’s cast and crew, along with thousands of cheering fans. The loud atmosphere and fan energy also made director Maruthi emotional, and he broke down on stage during his speech.

Maruthi calls Prabhas Medium Range Hero

While speaking, Maruthi also thanked SS Rajamouli for taking Telugu cinema to a wider audience through Baahubali. He said many directors feel indebted to Rajamouli for changing how Indian cinema is viewed worldwide. During this part, Maruthi made a remark that triggered criticism online. He said Rajamouli brought a “medium-range hero” to the pan-India stage and created a massive global stature.

He said “Pan India, Pan India,” but he is the one who put his life into it, introduced a medium-range hero to the Pan-India stage, and established a massive cutout (stature) for the world today.”

Some Prabhas fans felt the wording was disrespectful and unnecessary, especially at an event celebrating the actor. Several people responded strongly on social media, with some mocking Maruthi and others defending Prabhas’ pre-Baahubali success.

Maruthi shares an incident about Prabhas’ global fame

Maruthi talked about how Telugu cinema has grown globally in the last decade. He recalled a moment from a trip to a remote village in South Africa. Maruthi said that when he introduced himself as a film director, a local man reacted with surprise. Maruthi then asked if the man knew his hero. When he said “Prabhas,” the man replied, “Oh, the Baahubali hero.” Maruthi said this showed that Prabhas is recognized even among people from different communities.

Fans debate Prabhas’ pre-Baahubali status

Supporters argued that Prabhas was already a strong star in Telugu cinema before Baahubali, pointing to popular films like Varsham and Chatrapati. They also mentioned his hit run with movies such as Darling, Mr. Perfect, and Mirchi.

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is described as a fantasy thriller with mass entertainment and comedy. The film stars Prabhas along with Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Boman Irani. The film is set to release in theatres on January 9, 2026, around the Sankranti festival season.