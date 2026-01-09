The Raja Saab movie review: A misfired Sankranti release

Hyderabad: Prabhas is one of the biggest stars in India. After massive action films, fans were waiting to see him in a fun and lighthearted role. The Raja Saab promised to be a horror comedy entertainer. Unfortunately, it turns out to be a tedious and confusing mess that wastes the superstar’s potential.

A senseless story

The movie is about Raju who wants to help his grandmother. She has Alzheimer’s and remembers her husband. Raju goes to a haunted estate to find the truth. The story does not make much sense. It tries to be funny but suddenly becomes sentimental and boring. There are three heroines in the film. Sadly, they have no real purpose in the story. They only appear for songs or to stand in the background. The logic is missing throughout the film.

The biggest issue with the film is how Prabhas is presented. He tries to be funny and relaxed. However, the technical quality is very poor. In many scenes, it looks like the team used a body double and pasted Prabhas’s face using bad computer graphics. His styling looks artificial. It feels like we are watching a digital character instead of the real actor.

Director Maruthi seems to be stuck in the past. The comedy feels old and forced. The horror elements are not scary. There is a scene with an imaginary crocodile that looks like a bad cartoon. The sets look very fake. It feels like the actors are standing in a studio rather than a real location. The movie is over three hours long. It tests the patience of the audience.

Final Verdict

The Raja Saab is a missed opportunity. It has poor graphics, a weak story, and bad editing. The filmmakers even announced a sequel called Raja Saab: The Circus. After watching this film, a sequel sounds like a bad idea. This movie is only for die-hard fans who can ignore major flaws.

Siasat.com Rating: 1.5/5