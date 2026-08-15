The real age gap between Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar revealed

Mumbai: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s love story nearly ended before it could even begin, all because of one risky lie about his age.

During their appearance on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s show Double Date, the couple recalled their initial conversations and revealed how Gauahar almost walked out of the chat after Zaid claimed he was just 24 or 25.

“I said, ‘Bye-bye, take care. I am leaving this chat,’” Gauahar recalled. She added that Zaid suddenly appeared scared and she could sense him panicking after hearing her response.

Realising that his lie may have cost him a chance with Gauahar, Zaid immediately came clean. According to Gauahar, he told her, “Hold on, I was lying. I thought you were 26 or 27, so I said I was 24 or 25.”

However, Gauahar made it clear that she was not looking for a few minutes of casual flirting or a conversation that would lead nowhere.

“I told him, ‘Don’t waste your time. I don’t want to indulge in a five-minute conversation or flirting,’” she said.

That was when Zaid decided to pull out the strongest proof possible. “Maine Aadhaar card, passport bhej diya,” he revealed, leaving Neha and Angad amused.

After checking the documents, Gauahar discovered that Zaid was not 24 but 29 and would turn 30 in a few months. That finally made her reconsider her decision to end the conversation.

“I was like, okay, he is not 24. He is 29 and will be 30 in a few months. Four or five years is okay,” she shared, before clarifying that the age difference between them was six years.

During the conversation, the couple said Zaid is now 35 while Gauahar is 42. What started with a questionable age lie eventually turned into a lasting relationship, with Zaid’s Aadhaar card and passport unexpectedly helping save their love story.