The toughest Bollywood wedding security story unveiled

Mumbai: Bollywood weddings are grand events that often come with their own set of challenges. Security expert Yusuf Ibrahim, who has managed many celebrity weddings, recently shared stories about the hardest and easiest events he handled.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Wedding: A Tough Task

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding in April 2022 was the most challenging event Yusuf managed. Despite being a private ceremony at their Pali Hill residence, the wedding attracted a massive crowd of 350 media personnel and countless fans. The streets were packed, making it hard for guests to enter the venue.

Yusuf said it was chaotic because even the guests were celebrities, and the crowd made it tough to manage.

“The crowd was so much that we had to attend to guest cars from down the road leading to their building. It got even more challenging because even the guests at the wedding were celebrities,” Yusuf shared.

His team of 60 security guards worked in shifts, ensuring safety and handling traffic. Some guards wore plain clothes to keep an eye on the crowd and stop media from climbing walls to take photos.

Varun Dhawan’s Wedding: A Peaceful Affair

In contrast, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding was stress-free. Held at a resort after the pandemic, it had limited guests and no media frenzy.



Yusuf recalled the family stayed at the resort for three days, so there wasn’t much to manage.

Yusuf Ibrahim is trusted by Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt for handling their security. Whether managing large crowds or small gatherings, his planning and quick thinking ensure everything runs smoothly.