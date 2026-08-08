Mumbai: Prime Video India is all set to return with the second season of its popular unscripted celebrity competition series The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar. The much-awaited season will premiere exclusively on the platform on August 13, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

This season will feature 21 contestants, and among the names creating the biggest buzz is comedian and reality-show favourite Munawar Faruqui.

With the show just around the corner, fans are naturally curious about how much their favourite contestants are being paid. So, how much could Munawar Faruqui be earning from The Traitors 2?

Munawar’s growing popularity across reality television and mainstream entertainment has significantly increased his market value in recent years.

Munawar Faruqui (Instagram)

From Rs 850 salary to lakhs per episode

Munawar’s journey to becoming one of the most sought-after reality stars has been remarkable. He reportedly started working as a salesman at a gift shop when he was just 12 years old, earning around Rs 850 per month.

He later ventured into stand-up comedy and reportedly earned Rs 10,000 for his first script for the Alt Balaji show Cold Lassi Chicken Masala.

Lock Upp earnings

Munawar made his reality television debut with Lock Upp Season 1, hosted by Kangana Ranaut. According to reports, he earned around Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per week during his stint.

For his approximately 10-week stay, his base earnings were estimated at around Rs 28 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. He went on to win the show, taking home an additional Rs 20 lakh prize money.

Munawar’s Bigg Boss 17 earnings

His remuneration reportedly saw a major jump with Bigg Boss 17. Munawar was reportedly paid around Rs 7 lakh to Rs 8 lakh per week during his 15-week journey.

This put his estimated earnings from the show at approximately Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.2 crore, excluding the prize money. After winning the season and taking home the prize, his overall earnings from Bigg Boss 17 were estimated at around Rs 1.7 crore.

What could Munawar Faruqui earn from The Traitors 2?

Considering his previous reported fees and current popularity, Munawar could reportedly be earning around Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per episode on The Traitors 2. If he makes it deep into the competition, his overall earnings could consequently run into several tens of lakhs.

However, it is important to note that these are estimated figures based on publicly available online reports and his previous reported remuneration. His actual fee for The Traitors 2 has not been officially disclosed.

Are you rooting for Munawar Faruqui in The Traitors 2?