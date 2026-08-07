The Traitors 2: Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Malhan out from show?

Mumbai: With just days left for the premiere of The Traitors Season 2, the excitement is at an all-time high. While Prime Video recently unveiled the gripping trailer of the Karan Johar-hosted reality show, it has also sparked a wave of speculation among fans, who believe two of the biggest contestants may have been eliminated surprisingly early.

Set against the majestic backdrop of Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace, the new season features 21 celebrity contestants, including Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Malhan (Fukraa Insaan), Mallika Sherawat, Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Ranveer Brar, Krystle D’Souza and others, all competing for the coveted title and a massive cash prize.

However, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Malhan are missing from several key moments in the trailer, triggering speculation that both may have faced an early exit.

The Traitors 2 elimination rumour

According to the rumours doing the rounds on social media, Munawar was reportedly eliminated during the very first week, while Abhishek is said to have been one of the Traitors. The buzz further claims that the contestants eventually exposed Abhishek’s identity, leading to his elimination in the second or third week of the competition.

🚨 The Traitors Update



• Despite being the two most well-known faces of the season, neither Munawar Faruqui nor Abhishek Malhan won. 👀



• Munawar Faruqui was eliminated in the first week, while Abhishek Malhan turned out to be one of the Traitors. However, the contestants… — Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) August 7, 2026

It is important to note that these reports remain unconfirmed, and neither Prime Video nor the makers have addressed the speculation. Fans will have to wait for the episodes to find out whether the viral theories turn out to be true.

Hosted by Karan Johar, The Traitors Season 2 premieres on August 13 on Prime Video, with new episodes releasing every Thursday.