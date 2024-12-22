Hyderabad transgender traffic police assistants perform maiden drill

Hyderabad: It was a moment of pride for the transgender community of Telangana as 39 transgenders recruited as traffic police assistants in the police department recently, performed the “traffic drill” before Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand at the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) of Hyderabad police department on Sunday, December 22.

The newly recruited traffic police assistants from the transgender community performing the traffic drill at the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) in Hyderabad on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/1EX2dypE6v — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 22, 2024

These new traffic police assistants who have received training for 15 days will begin their duties starting Monday, December 23.

The transgender traffic police assistants have been posted with the same status as Home Guards.

Addressing them, CV Anand said that their performance in their new duties was crucial as the state government was contemplating inducting the transgenders into various other government departments based on this pilot project.

He also said that the entire country was looking at the initiative in Telangana which would set a new precedent for social acceptance of the community which has suffered social stigma for ages.

Terming the government’s initiative as “innovative and revolutionary,” CV Anand said that it was a great opportunity for the transgenders to integrate with society and that stationing them at traffic signals was one of the most suitable jobs for them, as they were all well acquainted with such locations.