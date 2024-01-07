The untold story: A new book unveils the enigma that Prince Mukarrum Jah was

Hyderabad: When it comes to royalty, controversy and gossip often go together. Some call him a Casanova, some a reckless spendthrift and a few see him as a maverick prince. Whatever be the case, Prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur, remains a captivating enigma–a subject of intrigue to the world. However, as the first anniversary of his departure approaches, a profound revelation awaits those curious enough to delve beyond the sensational headlines.

A book written by his close confidant, Shahid Husain Zuberi, sheds light on the intricacies of the 8th Nizam, unraveling the layers that concealed the sensitive and vulnerable man within the extravagant facade. Behind the public persona of excess and controversy, a private narrative emerges — one that seeks to redefine perceptions and uncovers the little known things about him.

Zuberi, who served Walashaan Nawab Mir Barkat Ali Khan popularly known as Mukarram Jah Bahadur, for two decades in different capacities, gives a rare peep into the life and times of the Prince in his book – Echoes from the Past. Its Urdu version ‘Auraaq-e-Maazi’ was published earlier. The book translated in English by Prof. Amina Kishore, captures the essence of the original. The anecdotic narrative makes for a good reading.

Can translations ever capture the true essence of the original word? This question has always bothered readers. Many feel abstract concepts like love, loyalty; honour and culturally-laden terms are difficult to be translated into another language. To put it simply: translations are never adequate. But Prof Amina Kishore, who taught English at Aligarh Muslim University and Maulana Azad National Urdu University, has done an excellent job. Being versatile in both Urdu and English languages, she succeeds in doing justice to a period narrative. Of course the original Urdu book being rich in cultural allusions presented a challenge to her. “Translating Auraaq-e-Maazi was like a see-saw ride,” she says. Whatever be the case the final product is highly readable and it is difficult to judge which is better – the original or the translated version.

The English version of the book was released at a function at the Salar Jung Museum on Saturday (January 6). Some excerpts from both the Urdu and English books were read out for the benefit of the audience. For the literati gathered at the Nawab Turab Ali Khan auditorium, it was a treat to the ears.

Shahid Husain Zuberi, who was a Boswell to Mukarram Jah, lifts the veil of mystery surrounding the prince and tries to present the real Jah — warts and all. Being a loyalist doesn’t prevent him from writing about the faults and foibles of the Prince in an honest way. He mentions many lesser known things about the titular Nizam in his book – his relations with the Nehru family, his numerous wives, children and staff. Many people have formed a negative opinion about Jah and his grandfather, the 7th Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, on the basis of mere hearsay. Zuberi dispels the wrong notions and misconceptions and tries to present the Nizams in their true colours. His close association with the Prince, his personal experiences and keen observation of the royalty makes the narrative authentic while most books on the Nizam are based on secondary sources.

From Zuberi’s book one learns that the then Prime Minister, Pandit Nehru, had plans to appoint Jah as an ambassador to some Arab countries. The prince was invited to Nehru’s Teen Murthi Bhavan residence in Delhi to groom him for the top job. But after spending a few months there, Jah returned to Hyderabad and his nawabi ways. The book also brings out the down to earth personality of the prince and how he cracked jokes and liked to indulge in fun.

Once the prince came to Zuberi’s office in the Chiraan Palace and asked him to pay Rs. 25,000 to the barber, Raja Ram. When Zuberi expressed surprise, he said “I am doing this under duress. When he was giving me a shave, and his blade was right on my artery, he stopped and said he needed twenty five thousand rupees. What could I do except say ‘sure, sure’, the Prince remarked. The book is full of such funny incidents.

Former Police Commissioner and advisor to the previous Telangana government, A.K. Khan, who released the book, expressed dismay at the misconceptions surrounding the Nizams. When Mukarram Jah passed away last year, some uncharitable remarks were made about him. Many wondered why the government was giving him so much importance by honouring him with a 21 gun salute. The Asaf Jahi dynasty ruled for over 200 years but the historical accounts are silent about its contributions. Hyderabad State was the most progressive princely State but this fact finds no mention in the history books. “Razakars is the word that comes to mind of many people when Nizam is mentioned. Many think Razakars were the creation of Nizam’s administration. The erstwhile ruler is dubbed as a biased and communal administrator. This distortion has to be corrected and history has to be written objectively,”

Khan said. He felt the book should be translated into Telugu too as majority of people in Telangana speak this language.

Charminar legislator, Mir Zulfeqar Ali, concurred with the view that the Nizam’s rule is often seen in bad light. He congratulated Shahid Husain Zuberi for presenting the correct picture of Nizam who regarded Hindus and Muslims as his two eyes. Former Law Minister, Asif Pasha, was among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

Mir Ayoob Ali Khan, who compeered the programme, said Mukarram Jah, was not just a local personality for the Hyderabadis. His potential was recognized by none other than the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Nehru, who wanted him to serve as an ambassador.

Prof. Anwar Jahan Zuberi, former Vice Chancellor, Calicut University, and cousin of the author, complimented the latter for maintaining objectivity despite having unquestionable loyalty to the prince. “The author has distanced himself and presented the Nizam as he was,” she remarked.

Who wouldn’t like to be privy to the bizarre and strange eccentricities of the 8th Nizam? If you are curious to know more about the prince charming then this book is a must buy.