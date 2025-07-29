The war of words between KTR and Ramesh opens a can of worms

Hyderabad: BRS Working president K T Rama Rao and BJP MP C M Ramesh’s war of words over the mortgage of government lands in Kancha Gachibowli and contracts in Future City near Hyderabad has rocked the two Telugu States and opened up a can of worms.

In the process, a revival of the TDP-BJP electoral tie-up in Telangana State has been hinted and there is a reemergence of Telangana and Andhra sentiment by BRS leaders.

What was a political allegation by K T Rama Rao that Revanth Reddy Government had handed over Rs 1,665 crore Future City Road works on a platter to Rithivik projects allegedly connected to BJP Anakapalle MP of Andhra Pradesh spilled to personal and political attacks, with Ramesh alleging KTR proposed merger of BRS with BJP in place of reprieve from corruption inquiry by Central agencies and release of sister Kalvakuntla Kavita caught in liquor scam from Tihar Jail.

While KTR refuted BRS’s offer to merge with BJP, Ramesh too stoutly denied that contracts were given to firms on “nomination basis” and asserted the company got through a competitive bidding.

This is the second time TRS has turned down BRS’s proposed merger of the party. First, it was instead of Telangana State with Congress during the T movement, and now with the BJP to keep ED, CBI at bay from BRS leaders, including Kavitha.

KTR refutes merger of BRS with BJP

KTR tweeted: “In a democracy, there is no power greater than the power of the people. It was you who brought Congress to power with your vote… and it is you who will have to bring them down tomorrow. That one, this one, they keep talking. The BRS party will remain here for another 50, 100 years, serving you and working for you. As long as Telangana exists, the BRS party will exist. – BRS Working President @KTRBRS.

KTR alleged the MP was behind the mortgage of 400 acres of forest land in Kancha Gachibowli, Hyderabad, to get a Rs. 10,000 crore loan. “I told you that I would reveal this thief’s name. The thief has been exposed…C M Ramesh…BJP MP. Since Ramesh helped CM in the mortgage of the lands, he presented him with a big contract in Future City.

He added, “I ask Rahul Gandhi why he is silent when his government is giving illegal contracts to a BJP MP from the Andhra region? Why is the BJP not reacting?

The merger of TRS with Congress and now BRS with BJP has raised shackles in the BRS party, with party leaders and workers stumped. Kavitha, too, had talked about it after her release from Tihar Jail.

C M Ramesh hits back

Taking strong exception to KTR’s allegations, C M Ramesh hit back literally below the belt.

Said Ramesh, “For the last few days, KTR has been levelling allegations against me, including a nexus between the BJP, Congress to secure government contracts. I wanted to ignore it like dogs barking when an elephant walks. But allegations have increased. He made two serious allegations. First, I helped the government get loans by mortgaging Kancha Gachibowli lands, and instead of that, the government gave a huge contract to Rithwik Constructions in Future City.”

He added, “KTR was in the government for 10 years. Can anyone give Rs 1665 crore works on a nomination basis? Is he so ignorant? I thought he wanted to target Revanth Reddy. He could have done it instead of dragging me into the controversy. But then realised he is facing a problem at home like the one Jagan Mohan Reddy is facing with his sister. Is it to divert attention? “

Ramesh said he got all the details of the Rs 1665 crore works in Future City and found that five to six companies, including Rithivik Projects, Mega Engineering, L and T, Raghava, and others, bid.

“There were two packages, one given to L and T and another to Rithivik. KTR says Rethink’s projects belong to me, but I am not part of the company and resigned 15 years ago. Since he had repeatedly levelled allegations, I had no option but to make it public,” he remarked.

Ramesh was also angry at KTR, alleging that contracts in Telangana State were given to “Andhra walas”, ignoring Telangana contractors.

Ramesh denies allegations

Ramesh said KTR’s allegation that Rithivik Company obtained contracts in collusion with CM Revanth Reddy was “silly” and “entirely false”, and added he has nothing to do with the contracts.

The feud also brought to the fore Telangana—Andhra sentiment again, with Ramesh throwing a challenge to KTR to reveal the list of Andhra companies that had bagged contracts during the 10-year BRS rule.

“You (KTR) were in government for 10 years. During that period, you have given contracts of nearly Rs 6 to 7 lakh crore. Kaleshwaram one lakh crore, water scheme Rs 30,000 crore…electricity works. No government contract above Rs 5 lakh is given on a nomination basis. There is a process…tenders, and the lowest bidder gets it. He alleged I am a friend of Revanth Reddy.”

Ramesh added: I have a lot to talk about. Sometime back, he came to me for some work. I told him why they were not taking proper political steps…lost good leaders…kept leaders like Tummala Nageswara Rao away, and I feel sad now. KTR said Chandrababu Naidu was a Kamma. We don’t invite Kamma leaders, and we don’t need them. We trusted Reddys, but the moment we lost the government, they went away. I advised him not to talk ill of any community. He added,” KTR said Reddys have gone to the Revanth Reddy fold and Kammas to Chandrababu Naidu.”

KTR came to my home in New Delhi

Ramesh said KTR came to his house, No. 7 Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi, when his sister Kavitha was in Tihar Jail over a liquor scam. During the chat, KTR offered to merge BRS with BJP or have an alliance with BJP if the latter kept ED, CBI from corruption charges and Kavitha was released from jail in the liquor scam. I told him I am not the authority and will discuss with party leaders on the merger issue. There are CC cameras to prove it.”

BJP MP said when he broached the issue with some party leaders, they said BRS was a sinking ship and had a bad image, hence the people rejected the party in the assembly and Lok Sabha elections. “Party leaders said BJP will come to power on its own in Telangana State sooner or later, and there is no need to carry “this baggage (BRS)”.

He added, “They said there was Telangana sentiment in the beginning, and the situation has changed. Telangana people have realised the truth, and they won’t vote BRS again. I passed on the message to KTR. Remember, Kavitha too had revealed about the merger.”

KTR also said his father (K Chandrasekhar Rao) was ill and he was unable to take all these things. “KTR should remember how he won the assembly polls by a whisker of 300 votes. In Sircilla, I helped him, but he is ungrateful and levelling baseless allegations against me. If he had a grudge against CM Revanth Reddy, he should settle scores with him but not drag me into this conflict.”