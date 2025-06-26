Theatre ceiling collapses in Mahabubabad during Kubera screening

Hyderabad: The ceiling of a theatre collapsed and fell on the audience at around 11:30 pm on Wednesday, June 25, during the screening of ‘Kuberaa’ at the Asian Mukunda theatre in Mahabubabad.

The audience ran out in a panic, and several were injured. People have expressed anger over the theatre management’s negligence.

Two people suffered minor injuries in the accident; however, Mahabubabad police informed that no case has been registered in this regard as the affected parties came to a compromise with the theatre management.