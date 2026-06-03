Theranym Biologics manufacturing unit inaugurated in Telangana

The new facility at Borpatla village is expected to create employment opportunities for more than 1,500 local youth.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 3rd June 2026 10:30 pm IST
Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu inaugurates Theranym Biologics manufacturing facility
Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu inaugurates Theranym Biologics manufacturing facility

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday, June 3, formally inaugurated the Theranym Biologics manufacturing facility, established at an outlay of Rs 1,200 crore in Sangareddy district.

The new facility at Borpatla village is expected to create employment opportunities for more than 1,500 local youth, an official release said.

“This state-of-the-art facility will manufacture medicines used in the treatment of cancer and other life-threatening diseases, and the products will be exported to several international markets, including the United States”, it said.

Subhan Bakery

With the arrival of Theranym Biologics, the global reputation and value of the “Made in Telangana” brand in the life sciences sector are expected to become even stronger, the release added.

The event was also attended by Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha, and other dignitaries, it said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 3rd June 2026 10:30 pm IST

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