Theranym Biologics manufacturing unit inaugurated in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday, June 3, formally inaugurated the Theranym Biologics manufacturing facility, established at an outlay of Rs 1,200 crore in Sangareddy district.

The new facility at Borpatla village is expected to create employment opportunities for more than 1,500 local youth, an official release said.

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“This state-of-the-art facility will manufacture medicines used in the treatment of cancer and other life-threatening diseases, and the products will be exported to several international markets, including the United States”, it said.

With the arrival of Theranym Biologics, the global reputation and value of the “Made in Telangana” brand in the life sciences sector are expected to become even stronger, the release added.

The event was also attended by Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha, and other dignitaries, it said.