‘There is a purpose behind every face’: SRK unveils new poster of ‘Jawan’

Mumbai: Few days are left for the release of the much-awaited Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Jawan’ and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to build excitement among the moviegoers.

SRk on Friday took to Instagram and treated fans with all the multifaceted avatars of himself from ‘Jawan’ into a single frame.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Yeh to shuruaat hai… The Many Faces of Justice… yeh teer hain… abhi dhaal baaki hai… yeh anth hai abhi kaal baaki hai. Yeh poochta hai khud se kuch…. abhi Jawaab baaki hai. There’s a purpose behind every Face. But this is just the beginning…Wait for the Ace!!!”

The new showcased five different looks of SRK from the film. Recently, makers launched the second song ‘Chaleya’ from the action thriller.

Shah Rukh and Nayantara can be seen showing their moves on the beats of the song.

Composed by the musical maestro Anirudh, ‘Chaleya’ boasts soul-stirring vocals from Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao.

The song brings back the timeless magic of SRK and Arijit Singh’s collaboration which has given us some of the most romantic and soulful numbers. This heartfelt melody marks the triumphant return of romance, featuring the King of Romance himself.

Choreographed by the inimitable Farah Khan the song has her signature style infusing it with grace and elegance that complements the heartfelt lyrics penned by the very popular lyricist Kumaar, who has a string of latest hits to his credit.

‘Jawan’ is directed by Atlee. Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing the screen with SRK in the film. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie.

In ‘Jawan’, fans will also see Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in important roles.

‘Jawan’ is SRK’s second release of 2023 after ‘Pathaan’, which broke several box office records and turned out to be the biggest hit of SRK’s career so far. Pathaan was released after SRK’s four-year-long hiatus from films.

Apart from this, SRK will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film ‘Dunki’ opposite Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of the film is still awaited.