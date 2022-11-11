‘There will be some retirements’: Gavaskar after India’s T20 WC exit

Adelaide: Following Team India’s loss to England in the semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup, legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar remarked on Thursday that “there will be some retirements” after Men in Blue’s disappointing exit from yet another ICC event.

Top knocks from openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler powered England to an emphatic 10-wicket win over India in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Australia at Adelaide on Thursday.

“Having won the Indian Premier League on his first assignment as the captain, they would have marked Hardik Pandya out as the next captain. Hardik Pandya will definitely take over the team in the future and there will be some retirements, you never know. Players will be giving it a lot of thought. There are several players in their mid-30s who will be reconsidering their position in the Indian T20I team,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports after the match.

Pandya led Gujarat Titans from the front in IPL 2022, scoring 487 runs in 15 games at an average of 44.27 and four half-centuries. Pandya also took eight wickets throughout the tournament.

In Blue colours, Pandya had his first experience as the vice-captain during the home series against South Africa that took place in June. The series had ended in a 2-2 draw after the final T20I was washed out.

He was then named as the captain of the Indian team that went to Ireland to play two T20Is. India won that series 2-0. After this, Pandya was named as the vice-captain of India’s T20I series against West Indies, which India won 4-1.

Pandya will lead the Indian squad in T20Is against New Zealand with Rishabh Pant being his deputy. The tour to NZ will start from November 18 onwards. It will have three T20Is and three ODIs.

Coming to match against England, the final between England and Pakistan is set.

Put to bat first by England, India posted 168/6 in their 20 overs. Hardik Pandya (63 off 33 balls) and Virat Kohli (50 off 40 balls) were the stars for Men in Blue with the bat. They put on a crucial stand of 61-runs for the fourth wicket.

Pacer Chris Jordan was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/43. Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes got a wicket each.

Chasing 169, England put pressure on Indian bowlers right from the first over. India did not have any answer for the onslaught brought by Jos Buttler (80) and Alex Hales (86). England chased the total with all ten wickets in hand with four overs to spare.

Hales (86* off 47 balls) was adjudged as the ‘Man of the Match’.

Brief Score: India: 168/6 (Hardik Pandya 63, Virat Kohli 50; Chris Jordan 3-43) vs England: 170/0 in 16 overs (Alex Hales 86, Jos Buttler 80).

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)