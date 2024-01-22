There will be ‘total victory’ against Hamas: Netanyahu

New Delhi: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel will achieve “total victory” against Hamas, media reports said.

“Israel will achieve total victory after which there will be no entity in Gaza that finances terrorism, educates for terrorism, or sends terror,” Netanyahu said.

He said that Israel has brought 110 hostages and is committed to bringing them all back.

“I am working on this around the clock. But let it be clear: I reject outright the terms of surrender of the Hamas monsters,” he said.

“I will not compromise on full Israeli security control over all the territory west of the Jordan [River]. As long as I am prime minister, I will continue to firmly stand by this,” he said.

Earlier, Hamas had demanded an end to the conflict, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, the release of Palestinian prisoners, and guarantees that Hamas could stay in power.