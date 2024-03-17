There’s an undercurrent in favour of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar: Tejashwi

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said there is an “undercurrent” in Bihar which will lead to “astonishing” results in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav emphasised that the outcome of the polls will favour the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), indicating a strong wave against the NDA (National Democratic Alliance).

Yadav highlighted the achievements of the previous grand alliance government in Bihar during its 17 months in power, contrasting it with what he perceives as the lack of progress during the BJP-JDU rule spanning 17 years.

“People of Bihar know what we (the grand alliance government) did in Bihar in our 17 months’ rule. The work that was done in 17 months could not be done in 17 years (of BJP-JDU rule)”, Yadav said.

He asserted that the people of Bihar recognise the efforts made by the grand alliance and believe that significant change is possible under their leadership.

The RJD leader, who left for Mumbai to attend a rally organised by the opposition INDIA alliance at Shivaji Park, emphasised the importance of the grand alliance’s policies, particularly the increase in quotas for deprived castes from 50 to 65 per cent in state government jobs and educational institutions, based on a caste-based survey report.

Yadav criticised the NDA government at the Centre for not placing the legislation to increase reservations in the ninth schedule of the Constitution, which would protect it from legal scrutiny. He questioned Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s silence on this issue.

“We had requested the Centre to put the legislation (of increasing reservation) in the ninth schedule of the Constitution to make them immune to legal scrutiny, but it has not been done by the NDA government at the Centre. Why is Chief Minister Nitish Kumar maintaining silence over the issue”, said Yadav.

Regarding the BJP’s claim of winning 400 parliamentary seats, Yadav dismissed it as unrealistic, sarcastically stating that they are free to claim even 1,000 seats, although the Lok Sabha comprises only 543 seats. He urged the BJP to make whatever claims they wish.