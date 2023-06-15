These 4 beautiful buildings in Hyderabad bag awards in London

Hyderabad: Telangana has bagged five ‘Green Apple Awards’ for ‘International Beautiful Buildings’ under the urban and real estate sector category, from ‘The Green Organization’.

The Green Organization, established in 1994 in London, is an independent non-profit organization dedicated to recognizing, rewarding, and promoting environmental best practices around the world.

Another day, another milestone for #Telangana.



Telanagana grabs 5 Green Apple Awards from London based non-profit organisation, The Green Organisation

Following are the structures which have been recognised by the Green Organization

Moazzam Jahi Market (in the heritage category – for excellent restoration and reuse)

Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge (for its unique design among bridges)

Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat Building (for its aesthetic design for office/workspace).

Integrated Command Control Centre of the State Police (in the unique office category)

Yadagirigutta Temple (in the excellent religious structures category).

The awards ceremony will be held on June 16 in London where the municipal administration and urban development special chief secretary Arvind Kumar will receive the awards on behalf of the state government.

This is the first time that buildings or structures from India will be awarded the Green Apple awards.