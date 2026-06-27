Plated theatrics.

This is the exact word that can be used to describe Hyderabad’s dessert scene in 2026 so far. While a classic slice of cake or a death by chocolate are essential for the survival of a sweet tooth, the city is also moving past simple sugar rushes. Now, we get desserts that are interactive, technique-driven and a full experience on their own.

From laminated pastries to radical savoury subversions and viral trends reimagined, there are some plates that have stood out so far. Siasat.com has curated a list of 6 must-tries that have captured exact pulse of how Hyderabad is eating sweets right now.

Best desserts to try in Hyderabad

1. Hazelnut Mocha Croissant Bun

A masterclass in pastry architecture, this shatteringly crisp, coiled croissant bun balances a deep espresso-infused custard with rich chocolate hazelnut genoise, proving that lamination remains king in 2026.

Where? Du Jour, Road No. 45, Jubilee Hills

2. Curry Leaf Ice Cream

The most avant-garde triumph of the year, Chef Suresh DC brilliantly extracts the clean, aromatic oil of curry leaves, completely eliminating any grassy bitterness or “tadka” association. The smooth, creamy result is served over a bed of crunchy fried garlic crumble.

Where? Tuya, Road No. 44, Jubilee Hills

3. Layered Chocolate Cake

Available as a marquee element on Chef Anuhya Reddy’s evening “dessert theatre” menu, this disciplined creation relies on premium cacao, layering textures of dense sponge, silky mousse, and a glossy ganache that honors rich bitterness over sugary sweetness.

Where? Mille -The Dessert Bar, Raidurg

4. Matilda Cake Gelato

A clever cross-medium adaptation of the internet’s most viral dessert trend, this scoop packs all the dramatic, ultra-rich density of chocolate sponge cake and molten fudge into a smooth, intensely decadent frozen gelato.

Where? Van Lavino, RMZ Nexity

5. San Sebastian Cheesecake Tin

By packing the notoriously fragile, gooey-centered Basque burnt cheesecake tightly into a sleek tin, this delivery-friendly dessert turns unboxing into a performance while preserving a fluid, molten core beneath its deeply caramelized top.

Where? Choclet (Cloud Bakery)

6. Budapest Chimney Roll

Bringing Central European street-food flair to the local table, this interactive treat pairs a hot, rotisserie-baked cylinder of caramelized, sugar-crusted chimney dough with cool, decadent piped cream fillings of pistachio and blueberry for a striking contrast of temperatures.

Where? Nomme, Park View Enclave, Banjara Hills

Have you tried any of these desserts so far? Comment below.