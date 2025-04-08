These 8 blockbuster films were first offered to Ranbir Kapoor

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s most talented actors. From Rockstar to Sanju, he has played many different roles and impressed everyone with his acting. But did you know he also said no to some big movies that later became super hits? Let’s take a look!

1. Gully Boy

Ranbir was offered a role in Gully Boy, which starred Ranveer Singh and was directed by Zoya Akhtar. If he had accepted, it would have been his first movie with Alia Bhatt. But he said no, and the movie became a big hit.

2. Delhi Belly

Ranbir was asked to do Delhi Belly, a fun and different kind of movie. He didn’t take it, and the role went to Imran Khan. The film got great reviews.

3. Befikre

Aditya Chopra wanted Ranbir to play the hero in Befikre, but there were some issues between them. So, Ranveer Singh got the role instead.

4. Band Baaja Baaraat

Ranbir was first offered the role of Bittoo in this movie. He said no, and it became Ranveer Singh’s first movie. It was a surprise hit!

5. 2 States

Based on a popular book, 2 States was offered to Ranbir for the role of Krish. He didn’t take it, and Arjun Kapoor played the role. The movie did very well.

6. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Director Zoya Akhtar wanted Ranbir to play Arjun in this film. He didn’t do it, so Hrithik Roshan did. The film is now a classic.

7. Dil Dhadakne Do

Ranbir was again approached by Zoya Akhtar for this movie. He said no, and Ranveer Singh played the role. It became a popular film.

8. Ram-Leela

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali offered Ram-Leela to Ranbir after Saawariya. He didn’t accept, and Ranveer Singh took the role, which became a huge hit.

Ranbir Kapoor is still doing great in his career, but it’s fun to imagine how these movies might have turned out if he had said yes!