‘They stole her dignity’: Father of Pratapgarh incident victim

Pratapgarh: After a woman was allegedly beaten and paraded naked in the Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan, her father on Saturday said that they (the accused) stole her dignity.

Speaking to reporters about the incident, the victim’s father said, “The incident took place on the day before yesterday. They (the accused) ruined everything. They stole her dignity. They beat her up and tore her clothes. Later, they came to drop her home. There were four to five people”.

“One of them is her husband. They later ran away. I do not know their names”, he added.

A tribal woman was allegedly beaten and paraded naked in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh. The incident came to light after a video went viral.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Director General of Police, Umesh Mishra said that eight accused, along with the woman’s husband, have been detained for their role in this case.

Also Read Woman paraded naked in Rajasthan, police form 6 teams to nab accused

There are a total of ten accused booked in this case. A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of law, the DGP said.

Efforts are underway to arrest the two more accused, DGP Mishra added.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Lok Sabha MP, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore took to ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) and launched an attack on the state government over the incident.

Rathore said, “We have said multiple times that more heinous crimes are taking place in Rajasthan than those in Manipur. Only the video was awaited! Now, are you satisfied? A pregnant woman was stripped naked and paraded in the market. But for you, it reflects your masculinity”.

“What happened to the Rajasthan’s pride? questioned the BJP MP.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala also condemned the incident and attacked the Rajasthan government.

“Today the law and order situation of Rajasthan, especially the situation of women in the state has reached and plummeted to a new low. The video that has emerged from Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh district, which is an Adivasi-dominated area, shocks the conscience of the country.

Where a woman is being stripped naked, paraded, beaten. It is also learned that for many days, the police were not aware. The FIR was not registered. This has come out from the media sources”, Poonawala said.

“The question is that the women of Rajasthan are not saying ‘Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon’, they are saying that ‘Ladki Hoon Toh Bach Sakti Hoon’. Where are Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi? They raise all the issues across the country about women, but, in Rajasthan, they go silent.

They are silent on Karoli, Silent on Bheelwada, now silent on Pratapgarh. It shows that they only use these issues for vulture politics. Today Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka must tell us if they will take action on Ashok Gehlot”, he said.

Earlier, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot posted on ‘X’, “The ADG Crime was sent to the scene of the crime immediately and we have instructed the police to take strict action against the accused in accordance with the law. In a civilised society, there is no space for criminals like these.

The case will be sent to a fast track court to ensure speedy delivery of justice”.