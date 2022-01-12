Thief caught red-handed cooking Khichdi during a robbery

12th January 2022
Cooking Khichdi in the middle of burglary cost a thief jail time in Assam’s Guwahati, as he was caught red-handed in the middle of his act.

A burglar was arrested in Assam’s Guwahati when he chose to cook himself a meal while attempting to rob a house in the city’s Hengerabari.

Locals in the area were alerted when they heard sounds from the kitchen of a neighbour who was away on a holiday. The burglar was caught red-handed, cooking Khichdi, by the locals and was handed over to the Guwahati police.

The story came to light when the Assam police shared their humorous take on the incident, on Twitter. “The curious case of a cereal burglar! Despite its many health benefits, turns out, cooking Khichdi during a burglary attempt can be injurious to your well-being. The burglar has been arrested and @GuwahatiPol is serving him some hot meals,”, tweeted the Assam Police.

