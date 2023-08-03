Think of country, rise above political interests: Ajmer Dargah Diwan on Haryana violence

In a statement, Abedin said: "Politicians should control their language. I appeal to all the responsible politicians of the country to exercise restraint on their language."

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 3rd August 2023 1:02 pm IST

Jaipur: In the wake of communal violence in Haryana, Ajmer Dargah Diwan Syed Zainul Abedin has appealed to all religious leaders and responsible people of the society to come forward and maintain peace and harmony in the society

BookMyMBBS

In a statement, Abedin said: “Politicians should control their language. I appeal to all the responsible politicians of the country to exercise restraint on their language.”

On the outbreak of the violence, he said: “Think of the country by rising above political interests.” 

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Mosque set on fire in Haryana’s Nuh

“Don’t give any such statement that will inflame the sentiments of the people. Remember their politics is not bigger than this country. Everyone needs to make a collective effort to maintain peace,” he said.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 3rd August 2023 1:02 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button