Think of country, rise above political interests: Ajmer Dargah Diwan on Haryana violence

Jaipur: In the wake of communal violence in Haryana, Ajmer Dargah Diwan Syed Zainul Abedin has appealed to all religious leaders and responsible people of the society to come forward and maintain peace and harmony in the society

In a statement, Abedin said: “Politicians should control their language. I appeal to all the responsible politicians of the country to exercise restraint on their language.”

On the outbreak of the violence, he said: “Think of the country by rising above political interests.”

“Don’t give any such statement that will inflame the sentiments of the people. Remember their politics is not bigger than this country. Everyone needs to make a collective effort to maintain peace,” he said.