This 70-year pani puri stall in Hyderabad opens only for 1.5 hours

Hyderabad is popular for the variety of food it has to offer for all kinds of taste buds, to have a party of its own. Amongst the huge variety of cuisines, in the heart of Kachiguda lies a chaat corner that has been winning hearts for generations, Bhagwati Pani Puri. Explore this old Pani puri joint with Siasat.com, which has been functional for over 70 years. This modest stall, where Bhagwati aunty has been serving happiness in the form of crispy puris and tangy pani, is one of Hyderabad’s most loved food spots.

70 years of iconic pani puri

Started way back in the 1950s, Bhagwati Pani Puri began as a small family-run stall. What makes it truly special is that even after all these years, the taste hasn’t changed. The recipe, the style, and the warmth remain the same, which is why people from different corners of the city still flock to Kachiguda just for a plate here.

The never-ending crowd

Every evening from 5 pm to 6:30 pm, the street outside the stall is buzzing. Long lines of people wait patiently, knowing the wait is worth it. Students, office-goers, and families all gather with the same excitement to enjoy that unforgettable burst of flavours.

Simple menu, legendary taste

The menu is short but iconic. A plate of pani puri costs just Rs. 20, and the equally popular ragda puri comes at Rs. 30. Each bite is a mix of crisp puris, spiced stuffing, and pani that has just the right balance of tang and spice. The ragda version, with its hot chana mix, is equally addictive.

More than just food for many Hyderabadis

Bhagwati Pani Puri is not just about eating chaat, it’s about reliving memories. Generations of families have been coming here, some for over three decades. Ask any loyal customer, and they’ll tell you: “The taste is the same as when I first ate it years ago.”

A must-visit in Kachiguda

In a city filled with new cafes and restaurants, Bhagwati Pani Puri stands tall as proof that good taste never goes out of style. Affordable, delicious, and always served fresh, this stall is a true Hyderabad classic. So the next time your cravings strike, head to Kachiguda between 5 and 6:30 in the evening. Chances are you’ll spot the crowd before you spot the stall and once you try it, you’ll know exactly why.