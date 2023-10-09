THIS actor might star in Mohammed Siraj’s biopic!

Published: 9th October 2023 4:54 pm IST
THIS actor might star in Mohammed Siraj's biopic!

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Ravi Teja, popularly known as ‘Mass Maharaja’, has won many awards as his acting skills are praised by everyone. The actor is currently busy in promoting his upcoming film ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’.

Ravi Teja recently promoted his film on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Telugu. During his appearance, the actor said that he would love to do a sports drama in future, preferably a biopic. Expressing his desire, Teja said that if would get a chance to do a biopic of any cricketer, he would do that of team India’s leading bowler Mohammad Siraj, who hails from Hyderabad.

The actor said that he loves Siraj and his bowling action. He also heaped praise on team India’s batter Virat Kohli.

Ravi Teja is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming pan India film ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ which also stars John Abraham. The film is directed by Vamsi Krishna Naidu nad Vamsi Krishna Akella. It is an period action thriller produced by Abhishek Agarwal.

The film is set to release on 20th of October.

