THIS Bollywood actress wants to marry Mohammed Shami!

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami is over the moon currently as he has been making record streaks in every match. The bowler has taken 16 wickets in just four matches of ICC World Cup 2023 and is being praised everywhere for his bowling skills.

As Mohammed Shami is currently trending on social media platforms and netizens are sharing his clips of taking wickets, actress-turned-politician Payal Gosh was too impressed by his performance. The bowler is making India proud and managed to give breakthroughs to his team in almost every match he played.

Payal Gosh took the social media platform X and wrote that she is ready to marry Mohammed Shami but with a condition. The actress said that if the cricketer is able to improve his English, she will then marry him. Payal wrote, ” #Shami Tum apna English sudharlo, I’m ready to marry you..” It is not clear whether the Republican Party of India (Athawale) Womens Wing Vice-President was making fun of the pacer’s English or is ready to marry him.

For the unversed, Mohammed Shami is married to Hasin Jahan and the couple share a child Aaira Shami. The marriage is about to end as Hasin has filed various cases against the cricketer. They have been battling a bitter matrimonial battle since nearly 5 years now.

Payal Gosh is ready to become the second wife of Mohammed Shami. She was born in Kolkata and is the granddaughter of writer Amitav Ghosh. She is presently residing in Mumbai.