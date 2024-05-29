THIS Bollywood Khan supports Palestine with ‘All Eyes On Rafah’ post

Mumbai: The phrase “All Eyes On Rafah” has been trending and gaining momentum on social media after Israeli air strikes killed more than 40 Palestinians and injured dozens in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Many Indian celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Triptii Dimri, Dia Mirza, and Richa Chadha, have expressed their solidarity with Palestinians by sharing the phrase on their Instagram stories.

And now, one Khan from Bollywood has finally broke his silence and joined the movement. Contrary to expectations that it might be Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, or Aamir Khan, it is Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan who took to Instagram to share the viral phrase “All Eyes On Rafah.”

Ibrahim’s rumored girlfriend and actress Palak Tiwari, also shared the phrase, voicing her support for Palestinians and calling for an immediate ceasefire.

The post has been shared by more than 30 million people on Instagram and is also trending on X (formerly Twitter). This widespread support highlights the growing global concern for the situation in Rafah.