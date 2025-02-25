This Bollywood star actress likely to join Jr NTR’s Dragon

Hyderabad: Jr NTR has officially started filming his biggest movie yet, directed by KGF and Salaar fame Prashanth Neel. The action-packed drama, tentatively titled Dragon, is being shot in Hyderabad at Ramoji Film City. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, owned by Jr NTR’s brother, Kalyan Ram.

Urvashi Rautela’s Exciting Role

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is rumored to join the cast of Dragon. Known for her glamorous looks and dance numbers, she recently acted in Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj. If the rumors are true, this will be her biggest role yet in Tollywood, allowing her to show off her acting skills beyond just special songs.

A Story Set in 1969

The film’s story takes place in 1969, near the India-China-Bhutan border. Prashanth Neel is known for creating strong characters, so Urvashi’s role is expected to be important. Actress Rukmini Vasanth will play the female lead, and there’s buzz that actors like Tovino Thomas and Biju Menon might also join the cast.

Jr NTR is currently finishing his Bollywood debut in War 2 with Hrithik Roshan. After wrapping that up, he will return to shoot more scenes for Dragon in March 2025.

Dragon is expected to hit theaters during Sankranthi 2026. With a strong cast, powerful story, and Prashanth Neel’s direction, fans are excited for what could be another blockbuster in Jr NTR’s career.