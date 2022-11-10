THIS eliminated contestant is coming back on Bigg Boss 16

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is totally getting unpredictable with each passing day. Makers are throwing googlies at any point, leaving the contestants and fans surprised. In one such latest shocking turn of events, Archana Gautam was thrown out of the house at midnight after she got into a physical fight with Shiv Thakare. Her eviction left the audience in shock.
And now, the latest buzz has it that makers are planning to bring her back soon considering the formula of Bigg Boss ‘If one manages to entertain, they stay, or else the audience shows them the door.’
Loyal viewers believe that Bigg Boss 16 needs Archana Gautam as she manages to deliver the content well which makes her one of the most entertaining contestants of the season. ‘Bring back Archana’ is also trending on Twitter with over 80K tweets and counting.
“The only entertainer present in this season is evicted,” one user wrote on the micro-blogging site. Check out a few tweets here.
What’s your take on Archana Gautam’s elimination from Bigg Boss 16? Do you want her back in the show? Comment below.