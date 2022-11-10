THIS eliminated contestant is coming back on Bigg Boss 16

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is totally getting unpredictable with each passing day. Makers are throwing googlies at any point, leaving the contestants and fans surprised. In one such latest shocking turn of events, Archana Gautam was thrown out of the house at midnight after she got into a physical fight with Shiv Thakare. Her eviction left the audience in shock.

And now, the latest buzz has it that makers are planning to bring her back soon considering the formula of Bigg Boss ‘If one manages to entertain, they stay, or else the audience shows them the door.’

BREAKING! #BiggBoss_Tak



☆ Archana Gautam to be present on the shoot. She might re-enter this weekend either directly or by HMs vote.



☆ Arjun Bijlani & Sunny Leone to make appearance on the show. Love Test type task



☆ Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon to be seen promoting Bhediya — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 10, 2022

Loyal viewers believe that Bigg Boss 16 needs Archana Gautam as she manages to deliver the content well which makes her one of the most entertaining contestants of the season. ‘Bring back Archana’ is also trending on Twitter with over 80K tweets and counting.

“The only entertainer present in this season is evicted,” one user wrote on the micro-blogging site. Check out a few tweets here.

No, I still can't believe she won't be there from tomorrow. I can't even imagine #BiggBoss16 without her. Please, get her back.

BRING BACK ARCHANA #ARCHANAGAUTAM pic.twitter.com/b3pDVv1lCD — Ankit Gupta Fans (@Ankitguptafans) November 9, 2022

Guys Its Trending!!!



BRING BACK ARCHANA



The only entertainer present in this season is evicted.#ArchanaGautam #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/PTPtoDcL10 — Rajma Chawal (@RajmaChawal01) November 9, 2022

The only girl who is giving 100% Content to the show is out now!!!

Seriously #BiggBoss16??

BRING BACK ARCHANA

Without #ArchanaGautam the show #BB16 is boring!! — Shefali Bagga (@Shefali_bagga09) November 9, 2022

#ArchanaGautam I love you! You rocket it tonight. The whole was taken over by u. Girl, this is what we wanted to see.The way you took stand for #GoriNagori & call out director #SajidKhan only you can do this. All other r chmachas and darpok. Super proud of you

BRING BACK ARCHANA pic.twitter.com/QNRF8oiojd — Ankit Gupta Fans (@Ankitguptafans) November 9, 2022

What’s your take on Archana Gautam’s elimination from Bigg Boss 16? Do you want her back in the show? Comment below.