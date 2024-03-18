This expo is coming back to Hyderabad, this time in Ramzan

Hyderabad: The Aangan, a fusion of entertainment, shopping, and culinary experience all under one roof is set to be hosted at the majestic Kings Kohinoor Convention on March 22 from 6 pm to 4 am. This is the fourth season of this expo in Hyderabad, organised by actor, YouTuber, and entrepreneur Zaynab Aly, and will take place for first time during Ramzan.

The 4th iteration of ‘The Aangan’ promises to be a shopper’s dream, with a diverse range of items including trendy apparel for men, women, and children, compelling art pieces, magnificent home decor, chic accessories, and kitchenware.

Attendees can indulge in a shopping spree like no other, exploring a diverse range of products curated to appeal to every taste and preference.

Adding to the appeal of the evening, the aroma of multicuisine delights will please the senses, with savory and sweet snacks to fulfill every craving. The Aangan 4th Season is introducing a thrilling lucky draw for the first time in its history, giving participants the possibility to win prizes up to 2 lakhs!

Let’s look at a few other popular expos around Hyderabad during Ramazan!!

Other expos in Hyderabad

1.The Gulmohar Expo

Marked as one of Hyderabad’s oldest expos, in its 25th season, it provides a platform for women entrepreneurs. More than 100 stalls are on display from March 15 to March 17 at Shimla Garden from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m.

2. Jashn-E-Bazaar

Hosted by popular food blogger Dr. Ahmed Ashfaq on March 23 and 24 at Kings Classic Garden from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. In its third edition, this expo in Hyderabad has doubled the number of food stalls, with over 50 renowned food brands participating.

3. Dawat-e-Ramzan

Entrepreneur Anam Mirza and her husband host the third edition of this Hyderabad expo starting from March 27 to April 10 at King’s Palace from 6:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. This 15-day extravaganza offers a splendid array of designers, home decor, footware, jewelry, and more.

4. Rainbow Shopping Festival

Hosting its 18th edition in Minar Garden from March 8 to April 10 from 2 p.m. to 4 a.m. catering to all tastes from clothing to jewelry.

These expos have become a hallmark of the Ramzan season in Hyderabad, offering a unique and immersive shopping experience for locals and visitors alike