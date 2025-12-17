This famous actress secret girls’ getaway sparks wedding buzz? fans can’t stop guessing

Popular actress Rashmika Mandanna has once again grabbed headlines not for a new film, but for a short girls’ trip that has set social media buzzing with wedding rumours.

Rashmika recently shared a series of bright and happy photos from her quick holiday in Sri Lanka. The actress revealed that she managed to get just two days off from her busy schedule and decided to spend that time with her closest friends. From beachside views to relaxed moments and wide smiles, the pictures showed her enjoying a well-deserved break away from work.

While Rashmika described it simply as a “girls’ trip”, fans quickly began speculating if the getaway had a deeper meaning. Many wondered if this was a quiet bachelorette celebration, especially as rumours about her relationship with actor Vijay Deverakonda continue to do the rounds.

For a long time now, Rashmika and Vijay have been linked together, though neither has confirmed the relationship publicly. Reports and fan theories suggest that the two stars may be planning to tie the knot sometime next year. With such speculation already in the air, Rashmika’s Sri Lanka trip only added fuel to the excitement.

Social media platforms were soon filled with comments from fans congratulating her in advance, while others urged people not to jump to conclusions. Some admirers praised her for taking time off to relax and enjoy life amid a hectic filming schedule.

Rashmika, however, has always chosen silence when it comes to her personal life. In past interviews, she has said she prefers privacy and believes important moments should be shared only when the time feels right.

On the work front, the actress continues to soar, with several big films lined up across industries. Whether the Sri Lanka vacation was just a fun escape or something more special remains a mystery one that fans will surely keep talking about.