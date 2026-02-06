What if your weekend plan included feeding colourful parrots from your own hands and watching them sit calmly on your shoulder? In the middle of busy city life, there is a peaceful space on the outskirts of Hyderabad that is trying to do something meaningful and plant a seed of compassion in people for animals. Just a short drive from Hyderabad, one ecological park is turning this into a beautiful reality.

In this write-up, let’s explore this place located in Annaram near the Air Force Academy area, ‘Kacche Raaste Ecological Park’ which is about 35 to 40 kilometres from Hyderabad city. The drive takes around 45 minutes to one hour. The park is open from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm and remains closed on Wednesdays. The entry fee is around Rs. 600 per person,(kids below 5years have free entry) which includes guided access to all experiential zones and animal interactions.

The heart of this park is its animals.

Inside the large aviary, nearly 200 birds live in a thoughtfully created habitat. Visitors can see colourful parrots, sun conures, ringneck pheasants and even emus.

The most exciting moment comes when you hold grains in your hand. Small bright green parrots gently flock towards you, sit on your hand, shoulder and sometimes even on your head, pecking softly at the food. It is a magical sight that fills both children and adults with joy.

The Domestic Animal Zone offers calm and supervised interactions with cows, goats, sheep, donkeys, rabbits, and turkeys. Visitors can hold soft white fluffy rabbits, gently pet goats and observe how these animals behave. The park also has Persian cats and a friendly Dalmatian dog, adding warmth to the experience.

There are rescued animals living here as well, given a safe and caring home. The message is clear: every animal deserves kindness.

For reptile lovers, the park features Nile monitors, chameleons, bearded dragons, royal ball pythons, corn snakes, albino iguanas, albino turtles and tortoises. Visitors can learn about them under expert supervision.

Aquatic life includes piranhas, gold fishes and freshwater turtles. A small nature pond on the campus even has crabs. Other unique creatures include African giant horn snails, dumpy tree frogs and a rare blue frog.

Surrounded by greenery, mud paths and peaceful corners, the park is beautiful and calming. More than just a weekend outing, Kacche Raaste Ecological Park offers something deeper: a chance to connect, to care and to understand that compassion towards animals begins with a simple interaction.