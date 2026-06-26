The ‘F’ word has always been scary. So much so that its mere mention is enough to make people sweat, stutter, and avoid it like the plague.

Centuries-old ideology, and yet feminism still feels like a radical provocation. But a fresh crop of storytellers in Hyderabad is here to take the fear out of the word and actually highlight it as a way of life.

Organised by curators/producers Nayantara Manchala and Sravya Saraswatula, the second edition of “A Night of Feminist Short Plays” is set to hit Hyderabad’s stages. Through an exhilarating, fast-paced showcase, they will be tackling everything from everyday relationship dynamics to deep-rooted societal taboos.

Glimpses of the first edition of A Night of Feminist Short Plays

Finding humour in feminism

With the success of its first edition, which took place in Lamakaan, Nayantara and Sravya have curated the second edition. It features a collection of five short plays performed in English, Hindi, and Telugu. The lineup gracefully balances revolutionary literary voices, including an adaptation of Saadat Hasan Manto’s work and a piece by the renowned Telugu Dalit writer Endapalli Bharathi, with contemporary scripts.

While the plays boldly dive into intense, essential subjects like how war affects women, relationship dynamics, and rape, the producers are intentionally leaning into comedic relief for the majority of the evening. Out of the five short plays, three are comedies.

“Feminism should not be treated as an isolated, serious ideal,” Nayantara tells Siasat.com. “When I first told my mother I was a feminist, she scolded me because she thought it was the wrong thing to say! But what can be wrong about asking for basic equality? Approaching feminism through humour makes it accessible. Through our plays, we want the audience to identify it in their daily life, and also stop them from being shocked by the word.“

90 minutes, 5 plays and endless conversation

In an era dominated by rapid digital content, the production brings a refreshing, 90-minute short-play format to the city. The audience can expect a fast-paced emotional ride that shifts gears quickly between different narratives.

“There is something exhilarating about short plays,” Sravya explains. “You go through so many emotions and stories in a very short span of time. Our attention spans have become shorter, making this an incredibly accessible form of theatre that allows us to experiment with creative boundary-pushing.“

This experimental energy extends beyond the scripts to the very people on stage. The production features a massive collaborative lineup of local Hyderabad talent, bringing together a vibrant mix of experienced creators and non-actors who are stepping into the spotlight for the first time.

Ultimately, the producers are not looking to give a sermon, they just want to ignite a spark.

“Honestly, we just want a discussion,” Nayantara sums up. “Some people might find these topics taboo, but we want the conversation to keep going. We want people to leave the theatre talking about what feminism truly means to them.“

A Night of Feminist Short Plays lineup

Over the span of 90-minutes, you will get to experience a diverse line-up of five short plays:

We’re Only Joking (Adapted absurdist comedy by Anmona and Vinaya)

Kabhi Toh Ayegi (Adaptation of Saadat Hasan Manto’s story by Suparna, Prashant, and Nayanatara)

Gaddi (Adaptation of Endapalli Bharathi’s story by Percy, Sravya, and Ananth)

Two Girls (Adapted drama, originally by Allie Costa, by Suzanne)

Happy Together (Original romance-drama by Nayanatara and Prashant)

All details

Day 1

Date- June 27, Saturday

June 27, Saturday Time- 7 pm

7 pm Venue- Rangbhoomi, Serilingampalle

Day 2

Date- June 28, Sunday

June 28, Sunday Time- 5 pm

5 pm Venue- E.X.T. by Moonshine, Jubilee Hills

Tickets- Rs. 300, available on SortMyScene.

So, if you want your weekend to be enlightening, do show up and enjoy!