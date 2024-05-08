THIS iconic K3G song recreated in Janhvi Kapoor’s new movie?

Mumbai: Excitement is brewing as the makers of the highly anticipated film Mr And Mrs Mahi have unveiled new posters. The movie stars Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles, and it promises to be a captivating sports drama that goes beyond the boundaries of the cricket field.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, Mr And Mrs Mahi marks the second collaboration between Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao after their successful stint in Roohi. The film revolves around the lives of two cricket enthusiasts, Mr. Mahi and Mrs. Mahi. Their passion for the game brings them together, and their relationship blossoms amidst the excitement of cricket matches.

Recreation of Say Shava Shava in Mr and Mrs Mahi?

As per the latest buzz on Reddit, the filmmakers have recreated the extremely popular track “Say Shava Shava” from the iconic Bollywood movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Fans can expect a fun and energetic dance sequence that pays homage to the classic song. While some fans are excited about the new version, several social media users are slamming the makers, thinking they might spoil another OG song.

Originally slated for an April release, Mr And Mrs Mahi will now hit cinemas on May 31, 2024. Producer Karan Johar expressed his enthusiasm for the project, describing it as more than just a story but an exploration of dreams and the obstacles posed by loved ones.