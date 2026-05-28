‘This is fake hair’ Honey Singh makes emotional revelation

Hyderabad: Popular rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has made an emotional revelation about his health struggles and personal life. In a recent interview on the ABtalks podcast, the singer shared that he lost all his hair because of heavy medication taken during his treatment for bipolar disorder.

Honey Singh revealed that he now wears a wig and said the side effects of medicines changed his body completely.

Honey Singh Says Heavy Medication Caused Hair Loss

Speaking openly about his condition, Honey Singh said he was on strong medication for nearly seven years. During this period, he gained a lot of weight and lost all his hair.

He shared that he reached around 105 kilos because of the treatment. The singer also confirmed that the hair people see now is not real.

“This is fake hair. I am totally bald. This is a wig,” Honey Singh said during the podcast.

Why Honey Singh Stayed Away From Public Life

The singer also spoke about disappearing from the entertainment industry at the peak of his career. Honey Singh said he locked himself inside his house for seven years because he did not want fans or friends to see him in that condition.

He explained that his mental health issues started during a busy phase when he was working on a music reality show and touring with Shah Rukh Khan in the United States.

Honey Singh recalled having constant fear and suspicious thoughts. He believed something bad would happen to him while performing on stage.

Honey Singh Opens Up About Bipolar Disorder

The rapper revealed that bipolar disorder deeply affected his life and mental state. He said there was a time when he believed he was already dead and trapped between heaven and hell.

According to Honey Singh, he even stopped watching TV, using the internet, or talking to people for years.

The singer added that recovery finally started after he changed his doctor and medicines. Within a few weeks, he slowly began meeting people and returning to normal life again.

Honey Singh’s Comeback To Music

After years away from the spotlight, Honey Singh has made a strong comeback with new music projects, live shows, and his documentary. Fans have praised the singer for honestly speaking about mental health and recovery.