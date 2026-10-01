This is hospital: Cop asks students to keep burqa protest objective

Doda: Students and interns turned out in large numbers at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda to protest on Wednesday, September 30, against a professor who allegedly denied a student from entering a labour room in an abaya.

The incident has drawn nationwide attention as students alleged that Professor Dr Madhu “openly says she dislikes burqas” and demanded her apology. Students said they felt as though the treatment was targeted since the professor even bars burqa-clad students from entering her room. They called for a ban on unhygienic practices inside the labour room, like long nails, instead of just “singling out” burqas.

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Hospital is for everyone, not just for you: Police officer

Amid the protest, a video surfaced on social media of a police officer calmly addressing the protesting students. He explained that raising religious slogans is not the right way to protest, as it was a hospital. “This is a hospital; it’s not just for you,” he said.

Students and interns turned out in large numbers at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda to protest on Wednesday, September 30, against a professor who allegedly denied a student from entering a labour room in her burqa.



Amid the protest, a video… pic.twitter.com/fxKXXtwXkh — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 1, 2026

“Yeh Islamic hospital toh nahi hai, yeh hospital hai (This is not an Islamic hospital, is it),” the officer, identified as Tariq, said, and urged them to look at the issue through an objective lens.

Officer Tariq assured them the allegations would be thoroughly investigated and handled according to the protocol. “Agar hamari zaroorat padi FIR lagani ki, ya FIR jaisi baat bani toh woh hum karenge (If we are needed, say for an FIR, depending on how things work out, we will do it).”

He listened to the protesters and informed them that no official present at the site is “stealing” their right to protest and that authorities are yet to initiate an investigation into the allegations.

If a criminal offence is established against Dr Madhu, required action would be taken, he said.