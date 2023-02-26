This is how Jasmin Bhasin wished her boyfriend Aly Goni on birthday

New Delhi: Jasmin Bhasin’s birthday wish for Aly Goni is all things love.

Taking to Instagram, Jasmin penned a heartfelt post.

She wrote, “It’s hard to believe another year has passed! We’re both a little older and a little wiser. Not everything that happened this year was awesome, but then again, a lot of things really were. I’m thankful that you were born and I’m grateful for the time we spent together this year. Your life is a gift and you are precious .May your Birthday be the beginning of the most amazing. sensational, awesome, and brilliantly fantastic year.”

Surprised by her cute gesture, Aly thanked her and wrote, “Thank you soooo much” in the comments. The two are currently vacationing in Switzerland.

Aly Goni’s brother Arslan Goni came up with a special note for his brother. Sharing a montage featuring glimpses of Aly, Arslan wrote, “Happy happy birthday tips Aly Goni ………. May god bless you with all the happiness, wealth and love. Always proud of you mere toofan. Have a great birthday and an amazing year ahead.”

Arslan Goni’s girlfriend, designer Sussanne Khan too extended her warmest greetings on the happy occasion. She wrote, “Happppy happy birthday Alyyyy U are truly a toofan of love and happiness [heart emojis]. Have an amazingggg 2023.’

Coming back to Aly and Jasmin, the two are head over heels in love. During their stint in ‘Bigg Boss 14’, the couple expressed their love for each other on national television for the first time. After ‘Bigg Boss 14’, the lovebirds were seen together in several music videos such as ‘Tera Suit’ and ‘Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega’.