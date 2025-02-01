This isn’t state budget, Kishan Reddy, to those asking what Telangana got in union budget

Kishan Reddy said that interest-free loans for the state government for up to 50 years would benefit Telangana immensely.

To those questioning the Centre about what it has given to Telangana in the union budget, Kishan Reddy says its not state budget.

Hyderabad: In response to criticism from political parties from Telangana that the Centre has given nothing to Telangana in the union budget, Union coal and mines minister G Kishan Reddy said that it was not the state budget.

Calling the budget introduced by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman the “dream budget of the poor,” he explained the various ways it will help the state.

He said that the income tax exemption for up to Rs 12 lakh was a great relief to he middle-class.

Noting that Rs 1.5 lakh crore has been ear-marked to be spent for the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) sector in the union budget, the fruits of which even Telangana would get a share of, he said that Rs 10,000 crore for startups.

He also said that interest-free loans for the state government for up to 50 years would also benefit Telangana immensely.

Also announcing that Telangana would get Rs 10,000 crore, as it is an urban state, he said that the state would also get funds under the AMRIT scheme.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) remarked the 2025 Union Budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, February 1, has very little to offer to Telangana.

