THIS multicrore, luxury SUV is Bollywood’s new favourite car

Mumbai: Bollywood, the heart of Indian cinema, is not just about glitz, glamour, and great stories on the silver screen. It’s also a place where celebrities showcase their luxurious life through their choice of cars, homes, and more. When a celebrity acquires a new set of wheels, it becomes a status symbol, and others rush to join the exclusive club.

A few years ago, the Audi Q7 ruled the roost. Its imposing presence, luxurious interiors, and powerful performance made it a favorite among Bollywood stars. From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra, many celebrities proudly parked their Q7s in their garages.

Then next came the Mercedes Maybach GLS, it became the go-to choice for Bollywood stars. Stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor Khan embraced the Maybach GLS, elevating its status further.

And now, the Land Rover Range Rover has taken center stage.

The newest entrants to this exclusive club are Hrithik Roshan and Kartik Aaryan who have recently acquired the top-end variants.

Kartik Aaryan’s choice of the Range Rover SV speaks volumes. The SV variant is the epitome of luxury, tailored to perfection making it a head-turner on the streets of Mumbai. It is worth Rs 6 crores, according to the Economic Times.

Hrithik Roshan has opted for the ‘Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography LWB’ variant and the car is finished in the shade of Santorini Black. It is worth over Rs 3 crores in the market.

Reportedly, Hrithik and Kartik join a prestigious list of Bollywood stars who have also fallen for the Range Rover’s allure.

1) Ranbir Kapoor

2) Alia Bhatt

4) Vicky Kaushal

The Range Rover’s Southern Charm

But it’s not just Bollywood that succumbs to the Range Rover’s charm. Down south, stars have also welcomed this SUV into their garages

1) Pooja Hedge

2) Rashmika Mandana

3) Prabhas

4) Mahesh Babu

5) Allu Arjun