These days, new cafes opening in Hyderabad have become an everyday occurrence. Drive down any main road in Jubilee Hills, Gachibowli or Financial District, and you are bound to spot a new facade with outdoor gardens or a minimalist espresso bar.

For the longest time, a cafe in Hyderabad relied on the “everything, everywhere, all at once” philosophy. You could order a pizza, kebabs and Vietnamese coffee together. Hilariously, you can even spot khichdi on some menus.

Now, new cafes are giving away these multi-page menus to make way for the era of hyper-focused food spots. One such name is Sunday Croissant, where you get croissant sandwiches and only croissant sandwiches.

Sunday Croissant brings only one thing to the table

Tucked away on Road No. 44 in Jubilee Hills’ CBI Colony, this tiny spot has built a menu entirely around one single pastry. However, instead of limiting themselves to a standard butter crescent, the kitchen treats the croissant as an architectural vessel for full, hearty meals.

Here you can find crowd pleasers like Chicken 65 Croissant Sandwich and Paneer Tikka Croissant Sandwich. For those seeking a more traditional brunch profile, the Chicken Salami Croissant arrives loaded with melted cheese and a punchy mustard mayo, alongside a beautifully executed Egg Salad variation. The sophisticated Basil Pesto variation pairs rich cream cheese with the peppery bite of fresh arugula.

On the sweet side of the counter, you can find Twice-Baked Almond Croissant, Chocolate Mousse Croissant and Mango Cream Croissant.

Sunday Croissant has not ventured into uncharted territory; instead, it chose to partner with Practically Sobar to handle their drink program, ensuring that every pour-over, iced Americano, or latte perfectly cuts through the rich, buttery profile of their signature bakes.

With an average meal for two hovering around Rs. 400 to Rs. 500, it stands out as an accessible, hyper-focused breath of fresh air in a neighbourhood often dominated by intimidatingly premium price tags.