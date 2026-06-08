Mumbai: At a time when filmmakers are spending hundreds of crores to create cinematic spectacles, one low-budget horror film is proving that a strong story and audience buzz can still work miracles at the box office. Hollywood‘s latest sensation Obsession has emerged as one of the biggest surprise blockbusters of the year, delivering extraordinary numbers despite being made on a shoestring budget.

Directed by Curry Barker, the psychological horror thriller has become a global phenomenon, with audiences across the world flocking to theatres. What’s even more remarkable is that the film’s second weekend collections in several markets have nearly matched its entire first-week earnings, a rare feat for any movie.

Obsession’s Massive Worldwide Collection

Starring Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston, Obsession was reportedly produced on a modest budget of just USD 750,000 (approximately Rs 6.75 crore).

However, the film’s box office journey has been nothing short of historic. The supernatural horror thriller has already grossed over Rs 2000 crore (224 million USD) worldwide, making it one of the most profitable sleeper hits of 2026.

Obsession’s Dream Run In India

The film opened quietly in India 10 days ago with collections of around Rs 1.75 crore. But positive word-of-mouth and strong audience reactions have transformed it into a box-office juggernaut.

Within just two weeks, Obsession has collected more than Rs 43 crore in India and is now steadily marching towards a projected lifetime total of Rs 80-90 crore.

With these numbers, the horror thriller has already surpassed the lifetime India collections of The Devil Wears Prada 2, which ended its run at around Rs 28 crore nett.

Eyeing Bigger Records

The film is now expected to comfortably cross the Rs 50-crore mark before targeting another major milestone. Industry trackers believe Obsession could soon overtake Michael, the Michael Jackson biopic that finished its Indian theatrical run with approximately Rs 65 crore nett.

If the current trend continues and the film maintains its momentum during the weekdays, Obsession could even challenge Project Hail Mary to become the highest-grossing Hollywood release of 2026 in India. The Ryan Gosling-led sci-fi blockbuster currently holds the top spot with around Rs 75 crore in domestic collections.

Released on May 15, 2026, Obsession has gone from being a small independent horror film to a worldwide box-office phenomenon, proving once again that audiences are always ready to embrace a compelling story, regardless of budget.