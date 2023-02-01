THIS place is serving Asia’s spiciest wraps in Hyderabad

Hyderabadis’ love for spicy food and fiery flavors is known for all. With a palate for bold tastes, the food enthusiasts from the ‘City of Nizams’ are known to enjoy cuisine that packs a punch of heat. The street food scene in Hyderabad is a vibrant one, offering a wide range of spicy food items those who love a little heat in their food. So why not head over and try some of ‘Asia’s spiciest wraps’ for yourself? For those looking to indulge in this dish, there’s one place in particular that is trending all over the Instagram.

‘Wisphot’ is the go-to destination for anyone looking to experience the best of spicy food in Hyderabad. It is serving Asia’s spiciest wraps to gourmets who love a variety of spices in their food. Various local food bloggers and other social media influencers also shared their experiences with people about the food which is served at Wisphot restaurants. The Wisphot has three branches across Hyderabad — Punjagutta, Madhapur and Yousufguda.

What to eat at Wisphot?

Any of the Wisphot outlets in Hyderabad will offer you below items to have hot, spicy and smoky flavour.

Chilli Cheese Paneer Pocket

Chilli Cheese Corn Pocket

Chilli Cheese Chicken Pocket

The above-mentioned food varieties are the spiciest food items served at Wisphot. Yousufguda outlet of the eatery is also offering one wrap free if you order or buy six wraps from that particular outlet. So, get ready with your gang and bring out your fiery side with these spicy dishes. As it is a little bit chilly outside, the aroma of spices are sure to explode on your taste buds.

So, if you want to relish a spicy challenge and seek a fiery culinary experience, Wisphot Eatery is the perfect destination!