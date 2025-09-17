Hyderabad: Telugu film Little Hearts has turned into a surprise hit at the box office. The movie stars YouTuber Mouli Tanuj Prashanth, who makes his debut as a lead actor, alongside Shivani Nagaram. Directed by Sai Marthand, the film also features Jai Krishna, Nikhil Abburi, Rajeev Kanakala, SS Kanchi, Anitha Chowdary, and Sathya Krishnan. Produced by Aditya Hasan, with music by Sinjith Yerramilli, the small-budget film has connected strongly with young audiences.

Box Office Success

The film earned Rs. 21.25 crore net in India within 11 days and added another Rs. 0.48 crore on day 12. With an India gross of Rs. 32.14 crore and an overseas gross of Rs. 8 crore, the worldwide total stands at Rs. 40.14 crore. Made on a budget of just Rs. 2 crore, Little Hearts has achieved a profit of Rs. 38.14 crore with a massive ROI of 731 percent.

Among Most Profitable Films of 2025

In just one week, the film entered the list of the top three most profitable Indian films of 2025. It has already surpassed the profits of Yash Raj’s Saiyaara and is now aiming to cross Mahavatar Narsimha. Little Hearts has also become the most profitable Telugu film of the year, proving that good content can beat big budgets.

Positive Word of Mouth

Released alongside big films like Baaghi 4, The Bengal Files, Madharaasi, and The Conjuring: Last Rites, Little Heartsstood out in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Thanks to strong word of mouth and social media buzz, several shows are running to full houses. Superstar Mahesh Babu also praised the film, calling it “fun, fresh and big at heart,” while appreciating the music.