In a world where travel memories usually live on phone galleries and Instagram highlights, a paper passport is making an unexpected comeback. But this one will not get you through airport immigration.

Called the Philately Passport, this unique souvenir by India Post has become one of India’s most surprising travel trends.

Videos of people collecting colourful postal stamps have gone viral on Instagram, while hundreds of travel lovers and stamp collectors have been seen standing in long queues just to buy one.

What was once considered an old-fashioned hobby is now inspiring a new generation to travel differently.

A passport that celebrates India’s heritage

Despite its name, the Philately Passport is not an official travel document. It is a specially designed booklet that lets travellers collect Permanent Pictorial Cancellations (PPCs), unique illustrated postal cancellations featuring famous landmarks, temples, beaches, wildlife parks and heritage sites.

Each cancellation is available only at a specific post office near that attraction. Instead of immigration stamps, your passport slowly fills with memories collected from across India, making every trip feel even more special.

Why everyone suddenly wants one

The latest edition launched by the Karnataka Postal Circle has turned stamp collecting into one of India’s biggest travel trends.

Priced at Rs. 600, the passport allows travellers to collect around 100 Permanent Pictorial Cancellations from destinations across Karnataka. Only 1,500 copies were released, making it a limited-edition collector’s item.

The excitement was so high that people queued outside Head Post Offices in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru and Belagavi before the counters opened.

Many passports sold out within hours, while Instagram filled with videos of travellers proudly showing their first stamps.

How does it work?

First, buy the Philately Passport from a participating Head Post Office or Philatelic Bureau. Then, whenever you visit one of the destinations listed inside, stop at the nearby post office, buy a postage stamp and ask for the location’s Permanent Pictorial Cancellation.

Every cancellation has its own design, making each page of the passport a unique travel memory that cannot be collected anywhere else.

More than a souvenir

The Philately Passport is encouraging people to slow down and explore places beyond the usual tourist attractions. Many travellers are now adding historic post offices to their itinerary and discovering local stories along the way.

It has also given a fresh life to stamp collecting. Instead of buying another keychain or fridge magnet, travellers return home with a meaningful souvenir that records where they have actually been.

Karnataka has shown that even a simple passport-style booklet can become a travel sensation. Hyderabad, are you listening? We would love to collect our city’s stories one stamp at a time too.



