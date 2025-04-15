Hyderabad: Jr NTR is one of the biggest and most loved stars in Tollywood. Known for his powerful acting, amazing dance moves, and strong screen presence, he has built a huge fan base not just in India but also overseas. His movies are celebrated like festivals, and every update about him goes viral.

Recently, NTR’s latest photos from Dubai started trending on social media. Fans are going crazy over his stylish new look and the outfit he wore during his trip. His transformation and fashion choice have become the talk of the town.

Jr.NTR’s Shirt Price

In Dubai, NTR wore a simple-looking blue floral shirt during a fan interaction. The shirt looked casual, but when fans discovered it cost Rs. 85,000, they were shocked! It’s from a popular international designer brand.

Busy with Movies and Promotions

NTR is currently working on several big projects like War 2, NTR-Neel, Devara 2, and another film with a top Tamil director. Even with his busy schedule, he is also taking time to promote his films. He visited Japan for Devara promotions and is now meeting fans in Dubai.

Big Body Transformation

Fans were surprised to see NTR’s slim and fit body. He has clearly lost a lot of weight for his upcoming movie with director Prashanth Neel. While he looks strong and well-toned, some fans feel his face looks a bit tired. His usual glowing face seems a bit dull now, possibly due to the tough workouts and dieting.